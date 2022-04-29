 | Fri, Apr 29, 2022
Lawmakers fall short in trying to overturn veto of trans sports ban

It’s a repeat of last session, when Kelly vetoed a similar bill and lawmakers lacked the votes for an override.

By

State News

April 29, 2022 - 3:12 PM

Kansas lawmakers enter the House chamber before a vote to override the governor’s veto of the transgender athletes ban. Kansas News Service/Stephen Koranda

TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas lawmakers failed Thursday to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a ban on transgender girls and women competing on girls’ and women’s sports teams.

The Senate successfully voted to override, but the failure in the House spells the end of the bill for this year. Republicans came close to the needed 84 votes in the House, but ended up with only 81 when a few members of the GOP didn’t support the plan.

