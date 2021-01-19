Lawmakers moving quickly on COVID-19 legislation

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers have been moving quickly on legislation that would extend the state’s COVID-19 emergency declaration before it expires on Jan. 26.

“I’ve not seen, and I don’t think we’ve seen before, a bill that moved with such expediency,” said Sen. David Haley, D-Kansas City. “I daresay it is abnormal and it lends a certain question as to how fairly it can be deliberated and considered. This is a very crucial issue in terms of the public health.”

The temporary bills moving in the state Senate and House deal with COVID-19-related provisions that impact the coronavirus response, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported. Both have had public hearings and passed out of committee in the first week of the session.