 | Thu, Apr 06, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Lawmakers OK bill on abortion

The Kansas House voted 86-36 to approve a proposed “born-alive infants protection” law similar to a proposed law that Montana voters rejected in November.

By

State News

April 6, 2023 - 5:00 PM

Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins, left, R-Wichita, confers with state Rep. Brenda Landwehr, R-Wichita, ahead of a House debate on a proposed "born-alive infants protection," law to apply to abortion providers, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Doctors accused of not providing enough care to infants delivered alive during certain kinds of abortion procedures in Kansas could face lawsuits and criminal charges under a bill that won final approval Tuesday in the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature.

The legislation faces an uncertain fate in a legal and political climate that’s made Kansas an outlier on abortion policy among states with GOP-led legislatures. The bill applies not only to “botched” or “unsuccessful” abortions but also when doctors induce labor to deliver a fetus that is expected to die within minutes or even seconds outside the womb, which often occurs because of a severe medical issue.

The Kansas House voted 86-36 to approve a proposed “born-alive infants protection” law similar to a proposed law that Montana voters rejected in November. The Senate approved the measure last week and it goes next to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who vetoed such a bill in 2019.

Related
March 22, 2023
February 17, 2020
February 14, 2020
January 31, 2020
Most Popular