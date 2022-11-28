 | Tue, Nov 29, 2022
Lawmakers will focus on education

The Kansas GOP-led legislature is likely to target education in the 2023 session. Expect topics including financing for public schools, vouchers for private schools transgender student participation in sports and a parental bill of rights.

By

State News

November 28, 2022 - 2:48 PM

Scott Rothschild and Leah Fliter, who represent the Kansas Association of School Boards in the Capitol, say the 2023 legislative session is likely to delve again into controversial issues of vouchers, trans sports, special education and a parental bill of rights. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The 2023 legislative session in Kansas is expected to generate familiar debates on financing of public schools and vouchers for private schools, transgender student participation in sports and creation of a parental bill of rights touching on class curriculum and library offerings.

Lobbyists with the Kansas Association of School Boards also anticipated legislation would surface to broaden vaccination exemptions for students, encourage school employees to carry firearms and address the longstanding shortfall in state aid to special education.

Leah Fliter and Scott Rothschild, who monitor legislation for KASB on behalf of the 286 school boards statewide, said the annual session would again feature Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and the Republican-dominated House and Senate. The outcome will directly influence nearly 500,000 students and more than 35,000 teachers in the state.

