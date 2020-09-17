Lawrence OK protections for immigrants in country illegally

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — After more than a year of discussion, Lawrence city officials have approved a nondiscrimination ordinance that governs treatment of immigrants in the country illegally, and oversees how police interact with those immigrants.
Tuesday’s vote by the Lawrence City Commission comes after more than a year of discussion of police and city interaction with immigrants, prompted by the advocacy group Sanctuary Alliance.
The nondiscrimination ordinance, among other things, prohibits the city from considering immigration status or collecting immigration-related information when providing city services.
