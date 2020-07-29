Menu Search Log in

Lawrence schools to begin online classes after Labor Day

Schools in Lawrence will not open before Labor Day, and the first six weeks of classes will be online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The largest districts in the state are opting to wait to open, while other smaller schools will open at their normal time in August.

July 29, 2020

Photo by USD 497

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Lawrence school district has decided to start its school year after Labor Day with at least six weeks of online learning because of the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

School board members voted Monday to begin with fully remote learning and consider later in the year whether to adopt a hybrid model that would allow for students to spend some school days in classrooms and others at home with remote learning, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.

Board member Carole Cadue-Blackwood said she did not feel comfortable starting with anything other than remote learning because of the public health threat of COVID-19.

