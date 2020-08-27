Wichita middle school and high school students will start classes in online format

Wichita’s middle and high school students should brace for at least nine more weeks of virtual learning.
On Thursday, the Wichita Public Schools’ Board of Education voted 5-2 to start the school year with remote-only classes for the district’s middle and high schools.
“It’s the right thing to do for the kids and the city,” said board president Sheril Logan.
