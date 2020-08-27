Menu Search Log in

Wichita middle school and high school students will start classes in online format

First nine weeks to be conducted remotely. No fall sports.

August 27, 2020 - 1:19 PM

Wichita’s middle and high school students should brace for at least nine more weeks of virtual learning.

On Thursday, the Wichita Public Schools’ Board of Education voted 5-2 to start the school year with remote-only classes for the district’s middle and high schools.

“It’s the right thing to do for the kids and the city,” said board president Sheril Logan. 

