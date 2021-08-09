Lawrence sets mask mandate

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lawrence and Douglas County will require employees and visitors to wear masks inside their buildings, adding to the local mandates aimed at controlling the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant.

The city of Lawrence and Douglas County announced the mask requirements Friday. The rules take effect Monday and apply whether someone has been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.

Their announcements came the same day the University of Kansas imposed an indoor mask mandate for students, staff and visitors at its main campus in Lawrence and a satellite campus in Johnson County in the Kansas City area.