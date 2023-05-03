Lawsuit begins over ‘Kansas two-step’

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Highway Patrol uses a tactic dubbed the “Kansas two step” to search vehicles — often from other states — when there is often no legitimate cause for the search, according to a lawsuit being heard this week in federal court.

Shawna Maloney of Colorado recalled her fear after troopers used the tactic to search her family’s RV as they were on a cross-country vacation in March 2018. The predawn search on Interstate 70 turned up nothing illegal.

“I don’t feel safe driving through Kansas anymore,” Maloney testified Monday in sometimes emotional testimony, the Kansas City Star reported.