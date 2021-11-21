Lee Norman resigns from Kansas Department of Health and Environment

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ top public health official has resigned, only days before the Legislature was set to convene a special session to consider proposals for pushing back against federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly announced Friday that Dr. Lee Norman, age 69, had stepped down as both top administrator at the state Department of Health and Environment and state health officer. He’d been the health department’s top administrator since Kelly took office in January 2019.

Neither she nor Norman gave reasons for his resignation in statements released by her office. Kelly praised Norman as “the most consequential” leader in the department’s history, while Norman predicted the agency will have a “seamless continuity of operations.”