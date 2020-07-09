Menu Search Log in

State reports 717 more virus cases

Top health official says most counties opted out of governor's order requiring people to wear masks. Allen, Anderson and Bourbon counties report new cases.

By

State News

July 9, 2020 - 10:15 AM

UPDATE: Map showing the U.S. states that have the coronavirus and deaths.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ top health official says most counties are not following Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order requiring people to wear masks to help contain the spread of COVID-19, even though data is showing that masks work.

Allen, Anderson, and Bourbon counties each reported a new positive COVID-19 case Wednesday, SEK Multi-County Health Department director Rebecca Johnson announced.

Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said at a news briefing Wednesday that countries with cultural norms or government policies that support public mask wearing have seen nine-fold decreases in mortality.

Related
June 26, 2020
June 25, 2020
May 8, 2020
April 3, 2020
Trending