State reports 717 more virus cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ top health official says most counties are not following Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order requiring people to wear masks to help contain the spread of COVID-19, even though data is showing that masks work.
Allen, Anderson, and Bourbon counties each reported a new positive COVID-19 case Wednesday, SEK Multi-County Health Department director Rebecca Johnson announced.
Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said at a news briefing Wednesday that countries with cultural norms or government policies that support public mask wearing have seen nine-fold decreases in mortality.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives