State reports 717 more virus cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ top health official says most counties are not following Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order requiring people to wear masks to help contain the spread of COVID-19, even though data is showing that masks work.

Allen, Anderson, and Bourbon counties each reported a new positive COVID-19 case Wednesday, SEK Multi-County Health Department director Rebecca Johnson announced.

Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said at a news briefing Wednesday that countries with cultural norms or government policies that support public mask wearing have seen nine-fold decreases in mortality.