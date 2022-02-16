Legislators proposes sales tax holiday

TOPEKA — A pair of Kansas Senators hoped Tuesday to provide financial relief for families spending money on back-to-school supplies.

Senate Bill 432 would create a sales tax holiday in early August during which certain school supplies, personal computers and clothing would be tax-exempt. This four-day holiday would occur on the first Thursday in August until midnight the following Sunday.

As a legislator representing a border district, Sen. John Doll, R-Garden City, said many of his constituents cross over to Oklahoma during their sales tax holiday, which takes place at the same time. He said now that the state has a budget surplus, it’s the optimal time to put Kansas on a level playing field.