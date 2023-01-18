 | Thu, Jan 19, 2023
Legislators renew efforts to save Ogallala Aquifer

This legislative session is likely to focus on water rights, especially regarding the Ogallala Aquifer. It could mean economic trade-offs in the short term, one lawmaker said.

State News

January 18, 2023 - 5:02 PM

A center-pivot irrigation system sits idle near Colby, Kansas, in December. Lawmakers are looking for ways to conserve groundwater in parched Western Kansas. Photo by (Allison Kite/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Saving the Ogallala Aquifer could mean economic trade-offs in the short-term, the chairman of the Kansas House Water Committee said Tuesday.

But the state can make progress and still maintain the farming economy of western Kansas, said Rep. Jim Minnix, R-Scott City. 

“If I were a banker … looking at the value of agriculture in western Kansas, it makes all kinds of sense to me to try to preserve the aquifer to maintain the economy up there for as many years as possible,” Minnix said.

