Lyndon school superintendent avoids criminal charges

LYNDON — Criminal charges won’t be filed against outgoing Lyndon USD 421 Superintendent Bradley Marcotte, whom the district alleges drove a school bus containing students after drinking alcohol on school property.

USD 421’ trustees placed Marcotte on administrative leave after he was arrested Oct. 18 on suspicion of child endangerment and obstruction, the district’s parents were told in an email that evening by Bryant Derley, school board president.

A special prosecutor subsequently reviewed the criminal case and “determined no charges will be filed regarding this incident, as the evidence is insufficient,” Lyndon City Attorney Pat Walsh said.

Marcotte, 53, of Scranton, was arrested by the Lyndon Police Department and booked Oct. 18 into the Osage County Jail at Lyndon.

Two days later, the USD 421 board voted to terminate Marcotte’s contract for consuming alcohol on school property, said Paul Dorathy, the district’s interim superintendent.

As of Wednesday school officials said they were “still in due process” with Marcotte regarding his employment status.

The school board next meets Dec. 11.

Marcotte became superintendent in 2019. He previously had been principal since 2005 of Lyndon High School.