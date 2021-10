PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been charged with first-degree murder after a Kansas woman was shot to death during the weekend.

Bri’yon E. Baker, 23, of Mount Boswell, Tennessee, was charged Monday in the death of Jase E. Delich, 18, of Pittsburg.

Officers went to a Pittsburg apartment Sunday night when a caller reported seeing a bleeding woman on the floor inside, The Joplin Globe reported. Delich was pronounced dead when first responders arrived.