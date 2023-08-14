 | Mon, Aug 14, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Marion newspaper’s lawyer chastises police for treating newspaper as ‘drug cartel,’ ‘street gang’

Journalism group offers $20,000 to defend Kansas paper after police raids, seizures

By

State News

August 14, 2023 - 5:18 PM

The Society of Professional Journalists offered $20,000 to legal defense of the Marion County Record, which was raided by local law enforcement Friday based on allegations the newspaper engaged in identity theft to secure information about a local merchant’s drunken driving conviction. The newspaper says the information was legally obtained and the police search was illegal. Photo by Sam Bailey/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — An attorney representing the Marion County Record in wake of a raid of the newspaper’s office urged Marion law enforcement officials to stop short of examining computers and other seized property pending a court hearing on whether the search violated legal standards.

Bernie Rhodes, a lawyer from Kansas City, Missouri, said in a three-page letter to Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody that treatment of the newspaper and its employees as if they were participants in a violent criminal enterprise ran afoul of mandates in the U.S. Constitution designed to protect freedom of the press.

3 photos

He advised the police chief, who has defended the decision Friday to raid the Marion County Record, the home of the publisher and a member of the Marion City Council, to take advantage of a window of opportunity to mitigate legal damage.

Related
August 14, 2023
August 14, 2023
August 11, 2023
May 25, 2016
Most Popular