Moran, Blunt denounce bias in US liver transplant policy

TOPEKA — U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Roy Blunt of Missouri expressed outrage at evidence of bias in the United Network for Organ Sharing’s policy of distributing livers from states with high donor rates to areas of the country underperforming in donation of lifesaving organs.

The Republicans said UNOS’ policy resulted in patients from Kansas, Missouri and other Midwestern or Southern states having to wait longer for liver transplants.

In the 1980s, Congress made UNOS the exclusive contractor for organ procurement and allocation for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.