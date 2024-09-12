Moran talks water preservation for Kansas

States, Native American tribes and local communities could get help accessing federal funds for water infrastructure projects in drought-stricken areas under new U.S. Senate legislation.

The Water Project Navigators Act — sponsored by U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran and John Hickenlooper and Reps. Brittany Pettersen and Juan Ciscomani — would create a program in the Bureau of Reclamation to place “navigator” positions in local, state and tribal communities. Navigators would help connect communities to resources.

In a news release announcing the legislation, Moran, a Kansas Republican, said federal resources to help preserve water can be difficult to access.

“Widespread drought is impacting many communities across Kansas, hurting family farms, local municipalities and businesses,” Moran said.

Hickenlooper, a Colorado Democrat, said the same.

“Rural and Tribal communities deserve their fair share of federal funds to address drought, but all too often are left out,” Hickenlooper said.

Fellow Coloradoan Pettersen said water scarcity is felt throughout Colorado, but rural communities struggle to respond.

“It is critical that we invest in these areas to strengthen and protect our water resources and help communities draw down federal dollars,” Pettersen said.

Kansas and Colorado — along with Ciscomani’s home state of Arizona — struggle with continual drought and limited access to water. As of last week, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than 51% of Kansas is in some level of drought, mostly moderate or severe. Almost 5% of Arizona is in extreme drought. Colorado is currently the least affected with about 12% of the state in some level of drought.

The legislation is backed by conservation groups, according to the news release, along with the Kansas Water Office, Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Agriculture.