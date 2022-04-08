Nebraska administrator selected president of PSU

TOPEKA — A Nebraska higher education administrator was chosen to serve as the 10th president of Pittsburg State University, the Kansas Board of Regents said Friday.

Daniel Shipp, with a doctorate in educational leadership from University of the Pacific, is vice chancellor for strategic initiatives at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and executive vice president and provost of the four-campus University of Nebraska system.

He replaces PSU president Steve Scott, who was appointed president of the southeast Kansas university in 2009. Scott has worked at the university for three decades and plans to retire in June.