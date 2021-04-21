 | Thu, Apr 22, 2021
Menu Search Log in

New fiscal forecast fuels GOP’s tax-cut dreams

Kansas issues a more optimistic fiscal forecast and healthy cash reserves through June 2022. Republicans could use the good news to push for state income tax cuts.

By

State News

April 21, 2021 - 9:15 AM

Gov. Laura Kelly Photo by Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials on Tuesday issued a new, more optimistic fiscal forecast for state government and projected healthy cash reserves through June 2022, giving Republican lawmakers new ammunition in pushing for state income tax cuts over Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s objections. 

The fiscal forecasters revised the state’s projections for tax collections during the current 2021 budget year, which ends June 30, upward by 3.9% or $304 million. They’re now predicting that Kansas will collect $8.15 billion in taxes, rather than the $7.8 billon predicted in the previous forecast issued in November.

The forecasters also made a small change in the projections for tax collections for the 2022 budget year, increasing the total by 0.5%, or $38 million, to almost $7.7 billion. The projection for 2022 is lower than for 2021 because a delay in last year’s income tax filing deadline to July 15 artificially inflated tax collections for 2021.

Related
April 21, 2020
June 19, 2019
May 2, 2019
April 19, 2019
Most Popular