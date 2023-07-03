 | Mon, Jul 03, 2023
Menu Search Log in

New state laws on the books

Several pieces of legislation formally became Kansas Law Saturday after being approved earlier this spring, including several that overcame Gov. Laura Kelly's veto pin.

By

State News

July 3, 2023 - 1:49 PM

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican-led Kansas Legislature tangled over many issues in 2023 session — there were more than a dozen veto showdowns — and led to implementation Saturday of 77 new state laws, including a measure altering criminal and civil procedure in sex abuse cases. Photo by Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Jay Schumacher was locked up at the Ellis County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder in the slaying of his wife, but under Kansas law could spend the couple’s assets while awaiting trial for offenses capable of sending him to prison for decades.

A loophole in the state’s so-called slayer law compelled Jeremiah Schumacher, the son of alleged perpetrator Jay and domestic violence victim Karen, to plead with the 2023 Kansas Legislature to adopt a statute to prevent distribution of assets until resolution of criminal proceedings involving anyone arrested or charged with killing a person sharing financial interest in an estate.

Under Kansas law in place at time of the March 2022 slaying, alleged perpetrators could procure estate assets until convicted of killing someone.

Related
February 21, 2022
August 18, 2018
October 26, 2011
October 28, 2010
Most Popular