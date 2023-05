PARSONS — A pair of newlyweds, who were married the same day a Parsons man had been reported missing, are in custody for his murder.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation reported Monday the arrests of Clint W. Nibarger and Kimberly J. (Thomas) Nibarger for suspicion of the first-degree murder of Dakota A. Patton, 23.

The duo were arrested in southern Missouri the same day Patton’s body was found in a rural Neosho County area.