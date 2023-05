NEWTON — A drop in enrollment forced USD 373 board members to close the Walton Rural Life Center school last week, according to Harvey County Now.

Since 2015, district enrollment has dropped by 441 students, with 277 of that decrease being at the grade school level. The fewest number of students attend Walton’s elementary school.

At an April 24 public hearing in Walton, the majority of local citizens spoke against closing their school.