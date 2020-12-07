Obit takes aim at mask opponents

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — He was born as America was recovering from the Great Depression and about to enter World War II — periods of national sacrifice his son would recall decades later in an obituary lamenting his death from COVID-19 even as many people refused to wear “a piece of cloth on their face to protect one another.”

After Dr. Marvin James Farr of Scott City died Tuesday in isolation at a nursing home, his son penned an obituary in which he noted that his father was preceded in death by more than 260,000 Americans infected with the coronavirus.

The obituary written by Courtney Farr has been widely shared on social media and cited in newspapers. He wrote about how his father died “being cared by people dressed in confusing and frightening ways” and said “his final days were harder, scarier and lonelier than necessary.” He also recounted how his father, a farmer and a veterinarian, filled his life with an understanding of the science of life.