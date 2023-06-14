 | Wed, Jun 14, 2023
Oil spill distorts couple’s confidence in Keystone pipeline

They were involuntarily drawn into the environmental nightmare Dec. 7, more than six months ago, and still feel the gut-punch of a tragedy that was far from remedied by the relatively quick repair of the 36-inch oil pipe buried underground.

June 14, 2023 - 3:41 PM

Chris and Bill Pannbacker of Washington County in northcentral Kansas stand at the crest of a steep hill on the family farm looking north to the creek and grazing land sprayed with 13,000 barrels of crude oil that escaped when the Canadian-based TC Energy’s Keystone pipeline ruptured Dec. 7. A report for federal regulators says the accident was because of problems with design, construction and operation of the pipeline, while TC Energy blamed a faulty weld in a bend that cracked under stress. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

WASHINGTON, Kan. — Chris and Bill Pannbacker stood atop a steep sandstone hill adjacent to the spot on the family farm where a major break in TC Energy’s Keystone pipeline showered thousands of barrels of black-as-night crude on livestock grazing land and into nearby Mill Creek.

They were involuntarily drawn into the environmental nightmare Dec. 7, more than six months ago, and still feel the gut-punch of a tragedy that was far from remedied by the relatively quick repair of the 36-inch oil pipe buried underground. The Pannbackers have had an unobstructed view of work by hundreds of people brought in to operate a fleet of heavy equipment — excavators, bulldozers, trucks — to remove oil-saturated soil for disposal in a Nebraska landfill. Machinery was used to install a temporary system of pipes to divert the creek flow to treatment ponds for extraction of potentially harmful chemicals used to shove tacky Canadian tar sand oil through steel pipe to refineries.

Initiation of the restoration phase of the estimated $480 million operation marked a downsizing of the onsite workforce and greater reliance on a menagerie of equipment necessary to bring the impact zone back to life. 

