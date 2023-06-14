Oil spill distorts couple’s confidence in Keystone pipeline

WASHINGTON, Kan. — Chris and Bill Pannbacker stood atop a steep sandstone hill adjacent to the spot on the family farm where a major break in TC Energy’s Keystone pipeline showered thousands of barrels of black-as-night crude on livestock grazing land and into nearby Mill Creek.

They were involuntarily drawn into the environmental nightmare Dec. 7, more than six months ago, and still feel the gut-punch of a tragedy that was far from remedied by the relatively quick repair of the 36-inch oil pipe buried underground. The Pannbackers have had an unobstructed view of work by hundreds of people brought in to operate a fleet of heavy equipment — excavators, bulldozers, trucks — to remove oil-saturated soil for disposal in a Nebraska landfill. Machinery was used to install a temporary system of pipes to divert the creek flow to treatment ponds for extraction of potentially harmful chemicals used to shove tacky Canadian tar sand oil through steel pipe to refineries.

Initiation of the restoration phase of the estimated $480 million operation marked a downsizing of the onsite workforce and greater reliance on a menagerie of equipment necessary to bring the impact zone back to life.