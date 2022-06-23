Olathe man sentenced

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — An Olathe man has been sentenced for a 2018 hit-and-run crash that killed two people.

Bradley Woodworth, 48, was sentenced Tuesday to 19½ years in prison after pleading guilty in February to two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths Matthew Bloskey, 18, and Samuel Siebuhr, 20.

The Oct. 6 crash in Overland Park began as a road rage confrontation between Woodworth and Siebuhr. Witnesses said Woodworth’s minivan and Siebuhr’s car were speeding and jockeying for position along a street when they collided.