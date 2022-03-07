One person found dead after wildfire

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — One person was found dead Sunday as firefighters worked to contain a wildfire that burned 12,000 acres in south-central Kansas.

Reno County Emergency Management officials said one person who had been reported missing during the fire was found dead Sunday morning. The fire began Saturday and burned land east of Hutchinson in Reno and Harvey counties. Several injuries were also reported in connection with the fire.

Another person who had been reported missing was found safe Sunday.