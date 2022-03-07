 | Mon, Mar 07, 2022
One person found dead after wildfire

One person who was reported missing during a wildfire Sunday was found dead in south-central Kansas. More than 12,000 acres burned.

March 7, 2022 - 3:18 PM

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — One person was found dead Sunday as firefighters worked to contain a wildfire that burned 12,000 acres in south-central Kansas.

Reno County Emergency Management officials said one person who had been reported missing during the fire was found dead Sunday morning. The fire began Saturday and burned land east of Hutchinson in Reno and Harvey counties. Several injuries were also reported in connection with the fire.

Another person who had been reported missing was found safe Sunday.

