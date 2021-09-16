Pandemic pounds taking a toll

WASHINGTON — The number of states with high obesity among residents has nearly doubled since 2018, according to new data Wednesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There were 16 states that had obesity rates among adult residents of at least 35% last year, with Iowa, Ohio, Delaware and Texas on that list for the first time. That’s an increase from 12 states in 2019 and nine states in 2018.

Officials with the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials described the obesity rates as having hit all-time highs, and that they signal how the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the decades-long pattern of obesity in the U.S.