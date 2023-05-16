 | Tue, May 16, 2023
Payback? Governor cuts project funds

Gov. Laura Kelly axed $250,000 in the next state budget for drafting a state plan to develop the Quindaro Ruins in Kansas City, Kansas.

May 16, 2023

The Quindaro Ruins Overlook in Kansas City, Kansas, was dedicated on Juneteenth in 2008. A plaque reads: “Quindaro must live on in our hearts forever. The area, once mighty, also serves as a reminder of man’s mortality and of our quest for freedom, dignity and above all humanity. As the freedmen and the Exodusters passed through this place, there rang a commonality through their voices: that no man shall be subjected to slavery and that all men are free!” (C.J. Janovy/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Democratic governor vetoed state funding on Monday for a project long advocated by a Democratic lawmaker who broke ranks to override the governor’s vetoes and give Republicans crucial support for laws restricting abortion and rolling back transgender rights.

Apparently, Rep. Marvin Robinson’s decision had consequences.

Gov. Laura Kelly axed $250,000 in the next state budget for drafting a state plan to develop the Quindaro Ruins in Kansas City, Kansas, which Robinson represents. Quindaro was a short-lived town and a station on the Underground Railroad that helped enslaved people escape to Canada. A proposal to build a landfill there in the 1980s led to an investigation of the site and the discovery of multiple buildings’ foundations.

