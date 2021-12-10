 | Fri, Dec 10, 2021
Pilot walks away from crash

An ultralight plan crashed near Hutchinson Thursday, but the pilot escaped without injury. The crash cut power lines, officers said.

December 10, 2021 - 2:37 PM

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The pilot of an ultralight plane that crashed near Hutchinson in south-central Kansas walked away from the wreckage with no serious injuries, authorities there said.

Officials said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday southwest of Hutchinson in Reno County along West Morgan Avenue. A 40-year-old man flying the aircraft was trying to land on the road when he hit power lines, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. 

The crash cut power lines in the area, but officials said the pilot suffered only minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

