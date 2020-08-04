Menu Search Log in

Polls open across Kansas

Senate race tests GOP leaders' power to block Kobach.

August 4, 2020 - 9:51 AM

Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate. From right to left: U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, businessman Bob Hamilton, former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, state Senate President Susan Wagle and former football player Dave Lindstrom. Photo by Jim McLean / Kansas News Service / kcur.org

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Polls have opened in Kansas for a primary election that features a tight contest for the Republican nomination for an open Senate seat.

At least 234,000 voters cast their ballots in advance of Tuesday’s election.

The GOP ballot for Tuesday’s election included 11 candidates for the seat held by retiring four-term Republican Sen. Pat Roberts. They are led by party establishment-backed western Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall and polarizing conservative Kris Kobach.

