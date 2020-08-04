Polls open across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Polls have opened in Kansas for a primary election that features a tight contest for the Republican nomination for an open Senate seat.

At least 234,000 voters cast their ballots in advance of Tuesday’s election.

The GOP ballot for Tuesday’s election included 11 candidates for the seat held by retiring four-term Republican Sen. Pat Roberts. They are led by party establishment-backed western Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall and polarizing conservative Kris Kobach.