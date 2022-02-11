 | Fri, Feb 11, 2022
Principal told to apologize over white privilege film

A Kansas high school principal who showed a four-minute video about white privilege to his staff was told to apologize after a teacher complained that the video was offensive.

February 11, 2022 - 3:38 PM

A Texas Republican state lawmaker has asked superintendents to investigate and catalog books in schools related to race and sex or that could produce "discomfort" among students. (Dreamstime/TNS)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas high school principal who showed a four-minute video about white privilege to his staff was told to apologize after a teacher complained that the video was offensive.

A school board member told Tim Hamblin, principal at Derby High School, to apologize to his staff after he showed the video during an in-service day last month, KMUW reported. 

The video featured Black author Joy DeGruy discussing an incident in which she was treated differently at a store because of her race.

