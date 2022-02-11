Principal told to apologize over white privilege film

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas high school principal who showed a four-minute video about white privilege to his staff was told to apologize after a teacher complained that the video was offensive.

A school board member told Tim Hamblin, principal at Derby High School, to apologize to his staff after he showed the video during an in-service day last month, KMUW reported.

The video featured Black author Joy DeGruy discussing an incident in which she was treated differently at a store because of her race.