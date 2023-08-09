 | Wed, Aug 09, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Program trains women in prison so they can get jobs

People in jail or prison can't keep up with technology. A program for inmates in Kansas and Missouri will help them learn job skills.

By

State News

August 9, 2023 - 2:10 PM

Inmates in jails or prisons can fall behind on technological advances. A KU program is trying to help. Photo by KCUR/Blaise Mesa

TOPEKA, Kansas — When Shawnttis Hernandez first went to prison, Gmail didn’t even exist.

Neither did the Apple iPhone or the job searching website Indeed. She had a Nokia flip phone and the USB flash drive was just a few years old.

Hernandez was sent to the Topeka Correctional Facility in August 2003, and she has been out for about nine months. Technology and the internet came a long way during the two decades she was incarcerated. Many internet terms became ubiquitous, but she missed all of the innovation.

Related
October 8, 2021
June 25, 2021
July 17, 2020
June 30, 2011
Most Popular