Program trains women in prison so they can get jobs

TOPEKA, Kansas — When Shawnttis Hernandez first went to prison, Gmail didn’t even exist.

Neither did the Apple iPhone or the job searching website Indeed. She had a Nokia flip phone and the USB flash drive was just a few years old.

Hernandez was sent to the Topeka Correctional Facility in August 2003, and she has been out for about nine months. Technology and the internet came a long way during the two decades she was incarcerated. Many internet terms became ubiquitous, but she missed all of the innovation.