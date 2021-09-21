Prosecution resumes in ‘swatting’ case

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas gamer whose online dispute with another player sparked a deadly hoax call will have to face a jury after violating the terms of a diversion deal he made with prosecutors, a judge ruled Monday.

U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren granted the government’s motion to resume prosecution of Shane Gaskill of Wichita and set his trial for Oct. 5.

Gaskill is charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and other counts in connection with a series of events on Dec. 28, 2017, that culminated in t he fatal police shooting of an innocent 28-year-old man on the front porch of his family’s home in Wichita.