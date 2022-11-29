 | Tue, Nov 29, 2022
PSU and Washburn launch law school track

Southeast Kansas has only one quarter of the number of attorneys needed to meet demand. Getting students who are seeking law degrees educated more efficiently will help. 

State News

November 29, 2022 - 5:36 PM

Commemorating the launch of a pre-law program at Pittsburg State University that segues into Washburn Law School are administrators from both the schools’ programs as well as Marla Luckert, center, Chief Justice of the Kansas Supreme Court and an alumnus of Washburn’s law school. Pictured from left are, Chief Judge of the 11th Judicial District Lori Fleming, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Howard Smith, PSU pre-law advisor Darren Botello-Samson, Chief Justice Luckert, Washburn School of Law Dean Jeffrey Jackson, Washburn School of Law Associate Dean Shawn Leisinger, Chair of PSU’s School of History, Philosophy, and Social Sciences Christopher Childers, Kansas Bar Association President Nancy Morales Gonzalez, Dean of PSU’s College of Arts and Sciences Mary Carol Pomatto, and local attorney and adjunct instructor Steve Angermayer.

PITTSBURG  — Washburn’s School of Law and Pittsburg State University have joined forces to speed up the process to obtain a law degree, according to a PSU news release.

On Monday, representatives from each institution celebrated the partnership which fast-tracks the process from the typical seven years to six, plus guaranteed scholarships.

The partnership means a year less in tuition and fees at PSU, said Chris Childers, director of PSU’s School of History, Philosophy and Social Sciences. Students accepted into the program are guaranteed a minimum tuition scholarship of $5,000 a year to Washburn Law School.

