PSU and Washburn launch law school track

PITTSBURG — Washburn’s School of Law and Pittsburg State University have joined forces to speed up the process to obtain a law degree, according to a PSU news release.

On Monday, representatives from each institution celebrated the partnership which fast-tracks the process from the typical seven years to six, plus guaranteed scholarships.

The partnership means a year less in tuition and fees at PSU, said Chris Childers, director of PSU’s School of History, Philosophy and Social Sciences. Students accepted into the program are guaranteed a minimum tuition scholarship of $5,000 a year to Washburn Law School.