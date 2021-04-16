 | Fri, Apr 16, 2021
Remains identified

A 20-year-old Navy cook from Wichita died in the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. His remains were long those buried in 46 plots in Honolulu.

April 16, 2021 - 1:34 PM

Pearl Harbor National Memorial.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 20-year-old Wichita man who died in the Dec. 7, 1941, attack at Pearl Harbor will be buried in his native state in May.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Thursday it had identified the remains of Navy 3rd Class Cook Robert Goodwin. He was aboard the USS Oklahoma when it was hit by multiple torpedoes during the attack by the Japanese. 

Goodwin was among 429 crewmen aboard the ship that died in the attack, which killed a total of 2,400 Americans and thrust the U.S. into World War II.

