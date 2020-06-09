Rep. Watkins spent $400K in taxpayer-funded messaging

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins spent $400,000 in taxpayer-funded communications during a six-month period amid a Republican primary challenge — nearly twice the total spent by the state’s other three representatives, a new federal report shows.

Watkins, who was narrowly elected in 2018 with President Donald Trump’s backing, is running against State Treasurer Jake LaTurner and Topeka attorney Dennis Taylor in the Aug. 4 primary for the 2nd District seat.

Watkins’ congressional office allocated at least $400,000 for printing and mailing of correspondence, as well as for online and broadcast messaging from Oct. 1 to March 31, according to quarterly financial reports submitted to the U.S. House’s administration committee.