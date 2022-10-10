Republican candidates skip Topeka forum

TOPEKA — Republican candidates were a no-show at a Topeka forum meant to help voters elect House members, disappointing event organizers and enraging Democratic Rep. Vic Miller.

At the Oct. 4 forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Topeka-Shawnee County and other organizations, all 11 House candidates were invited. The five Republicans and six Democrats include members of both parties who are running unopposed. None of the Republican candidates turned up, leaving all six Democrats to debate among themselves on issues of Medicaid expansion, taxes and gun safety.

New Democratic candidates included Derik Flerlage, who is running against Rep. Jesse Borjon for the District 52 seat, Kirk Haskins, who is challenging Republican Bruce Williamson for the District 53 seat, and Tobias Schlingensiepen, who is running against Republican Todd Staerkel for District 55.