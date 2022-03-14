 | Mon, Mar 14, 2022
Republicans introduce proposed redistricting map for Kansas House

The redistricting showdown continues as the GOP introduces a new map for the Kansas House.

By

State News

March 14, 2022 - 3:18 PM

The Kansas Capitol Register file photo

TOPEKA — The redistricting showdown between majority Republicans and minority Democrats shifted Monday to the House with introduction of the GOP’s map accommodating a decade’s worth of rural-to-urban population shift and adhering to the quest for partisan political advantage.

The House GOP map of 125 districts introduced in the House Federal and State Affairs Committee during a 50-second exchange followed last week’s production of proposed Republican and Democratic maps for aligning 40 districts of the Kansas Senate.

Under the Kansas Constitution, state legislators must redraw House, Senate, U.S. House and state Board of Education districts every 10 years to make them roughly equal in population. The Legislature’s controversial map changing the state’s four U.S. House districts is tied up on lawsuits.

