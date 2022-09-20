Review of foster care system points to progress, failures

TOPEKA — An independent evaluation of the Kansas foster care system shows the state is improving the stability of children in state custody but breaking its promise to end the practice of children sleeping in offices overnight.

The report released Monday by the Center for the Study of Social Policy found that 53 foster children slept in offices 167 times in 2021, including one child who slept in an office for 54 nights. Additionally, case workers for the two largest foster care contractors struggled with heavy caseloads, and only 65% of foster children were able to get the mental health services they needed.

State officials and foster care advocates say the report underscores both the progress made under Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration as well as the severe challenges that remain.