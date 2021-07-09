Robot will keep weeds out of crops

CHENEY, Kan. (AP) — For years, Kansas farmer Clint Bauer has struggled with keeping weeds out of his row crops. Along with keeping living roots in the ground, organic practices and no-till methods, he tried crimping — but the pigweeds just grew taller.

Three years ago, Bauer, an ex-California-based executive who farms in Haven and Cheney, decided to implement a wild plan, using robots to behead weeds.

“I realized there was no great way to get the weeds out at scale without chemicals,” Bauer said. “I needed to invent one.”