Rural hospitals gird for unwinding of pandemic Medicaid coverage

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act required states to allow Medicaid recipients to stay enrolled even if their eligibility changed. That ends on April 1 and could hurt rural hospitals.

State News

February 20, 2023 - 1:18 PM

Donald Lloyd, CEO and president of St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead, Kentucky, has spent more than a year dealing with higher costs for food and medical supplies for his regional hospital.

Now he’s trying to prepare for another financial hit — the loss of Medicaid reimbursements for treating people in rural Appalachia.

“We are all being forced to try to eke out a sustainable margin because of those (inflation) factors,” he said. “And then with the potential loss of reimbursement for those who did qualify, that’s just going to add an additional layer of burden upon rural institutions.”

