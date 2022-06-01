 | Thu, Jun 02, 2022
Schmidt picks US senator’s aide for governor ticket

Schmidt filed the necessary paperwork to get him and Katie Sawyer on the ballot for the Aug. 2 primary, where he faces no major opposition.

June 1, 2022 - 3:53 PM

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt files for governor alongside his running mate Katie Sawyer. Photo by Katie Bernard

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Presumed Republican nominee Derek Schmidt on Wednesday announced that he’s chosen a staffer for one of Kansas’ two U.S. senators as his running mate in his bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

The 38-year-old Sawyer is state director for U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall and worked on Marshall’s congressional staff before his election to the Senate in 2020. Schmidt told reporters that he expects Sawyer to be a key adviser if he’s elected, helping him stay informed of people’s views on issues.

