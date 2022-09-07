Schmidt touts sale tax exemption for feminine hygiene products

TOPEKA — Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt urged legislators Tuesday to adopt a state sales tax exemption for purchase of diapers and feminine hygiene products.

Schmidt, the state attorney general challenging Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on the November ballot, said he was motivated by high rates of inflation on consumer products. The U.S. inflation rate of 8.5% in July was a slight improvement from June’s 9.1%, which was a 40-year high.

“Other governors in our region, both Democrat and Republican, have stepped up and made this a priority to provide relief to young women, mothers and families,” Schmidt said. “Kansas ought to be making their daily life more affordable, too. That’s what our plan will do.”