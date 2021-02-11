Schools rush to vaccinate teachers

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas school districts are rushing to vaccinate their teachers in preparation for an eventual return to a full reopening of classrooms and before a more contagious strain of the coronavirus can spread throughout the state.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly told leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature on Wednesday that about 60% of the state’s school districts have started vaccinating their teachers and staff. She met with top lawmakers a day after the state Department of Education recommended that school districts allow middle and high school students resume full-time in-person instruction if precautions are taken. Several of the state’s largest districts have been offering in-person classes only part-time or teaching students only online.

“The more we can get the vaccines in the arms of the folks who are teaching and taking care of our kids in our school buildings and daycare centers, the more likely we will be able to bring them back safely and let them continue in person,” Kelly told legislative leaders.