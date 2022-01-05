 | Wed, Jan 05, 2022
Schools weigh mask mandates once again

Students in Manhattan must once again wear masks following a contentious school board meeting Monday. The crowd interrupted the meeting so frequently the audience was kicked out of the proceedings.

January 5, 2022 - 10:09 AM

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas health officials warned of a “dangerous moment” as one school district reimposed masks and another eased up on them during a meeting so contentious that the audience was removed.

In the Manhattan-Ogden district, the school board voted Monday to reinstate a districtwide mask mandate, changing a policy that had been in place since Nov. 1 that made masks optional for high schoolers. The board will revisit the decision early next month.

Meanwhile, the board for the 27,000-student Shawnee Mission school district narrowly voted to allow a mask-optional policy to take effect for middle- and high-schoolers when classes resume today. The crowd interrupted so frequently that the board president twice shut the meeting down before kicking out the audience.

