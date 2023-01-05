SEK lawmaker resigns

TOPEKA — A conservative Republican from southeast Kansas plans to resign from the Kansas Senate one day before start of the 2023 legislative session.

Sen. Richard Hilderbrand, R-Baxter Springs, who joined the Senate in 2017, informed the Kansas secretary of state’s office that he intended to step down Sunday. He was elected in 2020 to the Senate and was in the middle of a four-year term. The GOP in the 13th Senate district will be responsible for selecting his replacement.

Hilderbrand, 53, said in a brief email to Secretary of State Scott Schwab that he was honored to serve constituents in southeast Kansas and appreciated “the trust they placed in me to be their voice in Topeka.”