Senate rejects bid to force health workers to treat patients regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status

The Kansas Senate defeated a far-reaching amendment that would have required all sorts of health care professionals to treat patients regardless of vaccination status or infection experience.

January 21, 2022 - 3:52 PM

Sen. Mark Steffen, a Republican and physician, offered an amendment that would have required thousands of health professionals licensed by the Kansas Board of Healing Arts and the Kansas Board of Nursing to care for patients regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate defeated an amendment to a COVID-19 bill that would have forced thousands of health care professionals —  physical therapists and athletic trainers, physicians and nurses, acupuncturists and contact lens distributors — to treat patients regardless of their vaccination status or infection experience.

The far-reaching amendment proposed by the Senate’s lone physician covered all licensees of the Kansas Board of Healing Arts and the Kansas Board of Nursing. The amendment introduced by Reno County Sen. Mark Steffen, who has rebelled against many public health restrictions and recommendations during the pandemic, inspired lengthy debate before voted down 17-19 with nine Republicans and 10 Democrats opposed.

“You don’t turn your back on them — period,” said Steffen, an anesthesiologist who suggested the problem had occurred in the Wichita area and elsewhere. “This isn’t about anything other than what this bill is trying to do. We’re trying to take care of people. Sometimes politics, beliefs get in the way of doing the right thing at the right time.”

