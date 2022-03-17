 | Thu, Mar 17, 2022
Senate bill would bolster inspections of dog breeders and animal shelters

Kansas Livestock Association and dog breeders are opposed

By

State News

March 17, 2022 - 4:18 PM

Kansas agriculture secretary Mike Beam proposed a bill meant to bolster the state’s efforts to inspect dog breeders and animal shelters. Photo by (Nov. 16, 2021, photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

A Kansas Senate bill could bolster the state’s efforts to inspect dog and cat breeders, shelters and kennels after an audit found the program lacking.

The bill — supported by animal shelters and the Humane Society of the United States, and opposed by the Kansas Livestock Association and dog breeders — would establish a division of the Kansas Department of Agriculture to deal with pet animal facility inspections.

That oversight, proponents of the bill say, is overshadowed in a division primarily focused on livestock.

