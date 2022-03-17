Senate bill would bolster inspections of dog breeders and animal shelters

A Kansas Senate bill could bolster the state’s efforts to inspect dog and cat breeders, shelters and kennels after an audit found the program lacking.

The bill — supported by animal shelters and the Humane Society of the United States, and opposed by the Kansas Livestock Association and dog breeders — would establish a division of the Kansas Department of Agriculture to deal with pet animal facility inspections.

That oversight, proponents of the bill say, is overshadowed in a division primarily focused on livestock.