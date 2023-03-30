Senate clashes over gutting of Kansas overdose fatality bill unanimously passed by House

TOPEKA — Republicans in the Kansas Senate voted Wednesday to undercut a plan for responding to the crisis in opioid overdose deaths by gutting a bill unanimously passed by the Kansas House and converting it into a vehicle to blunt authority of state and local officials to issue public health directives during disease outbreaks.

The maneuver led to a tumultuous scene on the Senate floor pitting conservative GOP senators irritated about handling of the COVID-19 pandemic against a bipartisan minority interested in restoring the version of House Bill 2390 that passed the House on a vote of 121-0.

The Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee had deleted from the House bill authorization for a new state board to search for answers to the rise in fentanyl poisonings and fatalities in Kansas. The committee led by Eudora GOP Sen. Beverly Gossage also cut from the House bill a softening of state paraphernalia law to permit use of test strips to determine whether fake prescription pills or other drugs were laced with fentanyl.